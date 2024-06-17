Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two former detectives have been called in by the BBC to help with an investigation into Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice.

The Italian dancer has been part of the show since 2015, when he won the competition in his debut season alongside Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote. Posting on Instagram, he said he will co-operate with the ongoing BBC investigation that he insists “will determine the truth”.

Now, tabloid newspapers are reporting that the BBC has enlisted the support of two ex-Metropolitan Police detectives to help with the investigation. It comes amid further rumours that some celebrities have called their lawyers to file complaints about their experiences on the programme.

Speaking to the Sun, one source said: “The BBC is taking this extremely seriously. Two ex-Met cops are conducting all the interviews and have been tasked with gathering evidence - including texts and screenshots - which they will present to corporation executives. Giovanni has not yet been spoken to.”

In his statement on social media, Pernice said: “Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media. As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false. I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.