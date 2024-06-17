BBC enlists ex-Met Police detectives for investigation into Strictly Come Dancing outcast Giovanni Pernice
As previously reported by NationalWorld, Pernice has been omitted from this year’s roster of professional dancers for the long-standing BBC show, following allegations of threatening and abusive behaviour towards his Strictly Come Dancing partners. Pernice, 33, has fiercely denied these claims and has pledged to “clear his name”.
The Italian dancer has been part of the show since 2015, when he won the competition in his debut season alongside Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote. Posting on Instagram, he said he will co-operate with the ongoing BBC investigation that he insists “will determine the truth”.
Now, tabloid newspapers are reporting that the BBC has enlisted the support of two ex-Metropolitan Police detectives to help with the investigation. It comes amid further rumours that some celebrities have called their lawyers to file complaints about their experiences on the programme.
Speaking to the Sun, one source said: “The BBC is taking this extremely seriously. Two ex-Met cops are conducting all the interviews and have been tasked with gathering evidence - including texts and screenshots - which they will present to corporation executives. Giovanni has not yet been spoken to.”
In his statement on social media, Pernice said: “Every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media. As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false. I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.
“As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth. I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support – your messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name.”
