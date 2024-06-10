Giovanni Pernice will not return to Strictly Come Dancing this year following allegations of abusive behaviour
Giovanni Pernice will not return for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC has confirmed.
The Italian professional dancer, 33, has been on the BBC One celebrity dancing show since 2015 when he reached the grand final with Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote. The BBC did not announce Pernice as part of its line-up of professional dancers for 2024 following reports that he would not compete.
Sicily-born Pernice, a previous winner of the Italian Championships dance competition, was last paired with Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who withdrew from the competition in 2023 citing “personal reasons”.
In 2021, Pernice lifted the Strictly glitterball trophy alongside EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the first deaf contestant to win. He previously rejected allegations of “abusive or threatening behaviour” and said he looks “forward to clearing my name”.
A legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants said the broadcaster is “evidence gathering”, but the BBC has not confirmed any probe has begun.
Reports initially emerged via the Sun last month, suggesting that Pernice will not be returning to the show after being criticised for being a hard taskmaster. This came alongside claims of abusive or threatening behaviour, which he vehemently denied at the time.
At the time he said: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.
“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”
The BBC confirmed that this year’s professional dancer line-up for Strictly Come Dancing is as follows:
Dianne Buswell
Nadiya Bychkova
Vito Coppola
Graziano Di Prima
Amy Dowden
Carlos Gu
Karen Hauer
Katya Jones
Neil Jones
Nikita Kuzmin
Gorka Marquez
Luba Mushtuk
Lauren Oakley
Jowita Przystal
Johannes Radebe
Michelle Tsiakkas
Kai Widdrington
Nancy Xu
