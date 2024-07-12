Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Good Morning Britain star Jacqui Smith is bidding farewell to the daytime show after a seven-year stint as she heads back to parliament.

Jacqui Smith appeared on Good Morning Britain today for the last time. The former Secretary of State (2007-2009) has been part of the GMB team since 2017 to discuss the day's headlines alongside British broadcaster Iain Dale.

Speaking on GMB today Jacqui revealed it would be her last appearance after the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed her as higher education minister earlier this week. She explained she would be leaving her role at GMB to focus on her new job in parliament.

Taking to social media platform X Jacqui wrote: My last @GMB with @IainDale today. With @kategarraway and @adilray.”

Fans wished her well and congratulated her on her new role.

Jacqui and Iain also co-host the political podcast ‘The Many’ and as well as GMB she is set to leave the podcast. The duo have hosted over 470 episodes together so fans will be sad to see her leave.

In 2020 the MP starred in the 18th series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing with professional dance partner Anton du Beke. The pair were eliminated in the first week after losing the dance-off to Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

