Coronation Street actor Emrhys Cooper makes shock exit after just seven months and already has a new job
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The actor, 39, is best known for playing cult leader Rowan Cunliffe in the ITV soap. Soap fans have watched him groom Leanne Battersby over the last few months. He has manipulated her into confessing all her darkest secrets only to record them and use them against her.
According to The Sun a source said: “Emrhys has been a great addition to the street but he does play a dastardly villain and so his story always had a beginning, a middle and an end.
“Rowan’s going to get even worse over the next few months and the story’s nowhere near its ending just yet but he will be saying goodbye to the cobbles. The question is whether he gets his comeuppance or how many more lives he destroys before he leaves?"
Looks like Emrhys Cooper will be very busy over the next few months as he has reportedly landed the role of Prince Frederick in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at the St Helen’s Theatre Royal this Christmas. He also has seven more upcoming projects and one of them does include Coronation Street so he may be leaving but it might not be for too long.
Before landing his role as the Rowan in Corrie the actor was living in America and worked on Hollywood movies including Mamma Mia and The Shuroo Process.
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here. You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Tuesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.