Coronation Street actor Emrhys Cooper makes shock exit after just seven months and already has a new job

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

12th Jul 2024, 10:17am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Coronation Street is about to say goodbye to Hollywood actor Emrhys Cooper as he quits the soap after just seven months.

The actor, 39, is best known for playing cult leader Rowan Cunliffe in the ITV soap. Soap fans have watched him groom Leanne Battersby over the last few months. He has manipulated her into confessing all her darkest secrets only to record them and use them against her. 

According to The Sun a source said: “Emrhys has been a great addition to the street but he does play a dastardly villain and so his story always had a beginning, a middle and an end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Rowan’s going to get even worse over the next few months and the story’s nowhere near its ending just yet but he will be saying goodbye to the cobbles. The question is whether he gets his comeuppance or how many more lives he destroys before he leaves?"

Looks like Emrhys Cooper will be very busy over the next few months as he has reportedly landed the role of  Prince Frederick in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at the St Helen’s Theatre Royal this Christmas. He also has seven more upcoming projects and one of them does include Coronation Street so he may be leaving but it might not be for too long. 

Before landing his role as the Rowan in Corrie the actor was living in America and worked on Hollywood movies including Mamma Mia and The Shuroo Process.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here. You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Tuesday.

Related topics:Coronation StreetITV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice