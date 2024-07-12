Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street is about to say goodbye to Hollywood actor Emrhys Cooper as he quits the soap after just seven months.

The actor, 39, is best known for playing cult leader Rowan Cunliffe in the ITV soap. Soap fans have watched him groom Leanne Battersby over the last few months. He has manipulated her into confessing all her darkest secrets only to record them and use them against her.

According to The Sun a source said: “Emrhys has been a great addition to the street but he does play a dastardly villain and so his story always had a beginning, a middle and an end.

“Rowan’s going to get even worse over the next few months and the story’s nowhere near its ending just yet but he will be saying goodbye to the cobbles. The question is whether he gets his comeuppance or how many more lives he destroys before he leaves?"

Looks like Emrhys Cooper will be very busy over the next few months as he has reportedly landed the role of Prince Frederick in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at the St Helen’s Theatre Royal this Christmas. He also has seven more upcoming projects and one of them does include Coronation Street so he may be leaving but it might not be for too long.

Before landing his role as the Rowan in Corrie the actor was living in America and worked on Hollywood movies including Mamma Mia and The Shuroo Process.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

