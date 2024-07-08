Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kym Marsh finds love again with new boyfriend Samuel Thomas who is 19 years her junior and the same age as her eldest son David.

The Coronation Street star, 48, shared a loved up snap of the pair kissing on social media. Taking to Instagram Kym wrote: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou”

The couple met whilst working together on the theatre production of 101 Dalmatians: The Musical. Kym plays Cruella De Vil in the show whilst Samuel takes on the role of Tom. Samuel also shared a photo of the pair cuddling on the social media platform which read: “I didn’t expect you, but here you are. I love you. @marsh_kym”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after it was revealed that Samuel was the same age as Kym’s eldest son David fans were left divided over her new romance. Taking to the comments on Kym’s post one fan wrote: “Each to their own but I couldn't go out with someone I could have given birth to,” another added “He’s 29, same as her son, that's another child”

Several fans defended the star and congratulated her on finding love again. But a few people acknowledged that she had previously declared her love after meeting the “most amazing man ever” a few times before.

The actress has been married three times - to EastEnders actor Jack Ryder (2002-2009), Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas (2012-2014) and army major Scott Ratcliff (2021-2023). She is also mother to David and Emilie from a previous relationship with Dave Cunliffe.

Kym Marsh and her son David Cunliffe attend the British Soap Awards (Getty) | Getty Images

In 2009 Kim and then husband Jamie had a son Archie who was born 18 weeks prematurely and died soon after birth. The former couple went on to have daughter Polly in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kym starred in Coronation Street from 2006 to 2019 and played Michelle Connor in the ITV soap. Before her TV career Kym is also known for being part of the noughties band Hear’Say created by the TV talent show Popstars.