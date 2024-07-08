Who is Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley as sources confirm she is pregnant with their first child

Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley.

The Barbie actress, 34, was recently spotted in Lake Como wearing a white crop top and what appeared to be a baby bump. According to People, multiple sources have confirmed the news that the couple are expecting their first child together. 

Margot Robbie and British film director Tom Ackerley met in 2013 on the set of  World War II drama Suite Française. Tom was an assistant director at the time whilst the Australian actress played Celine Joseph in the movie. The couple reportedly didn't start dating until a year after. Then in 2016 they got married in a private ceremony in Coorabell, Byron Bay. 

Who is Tom Ackerley?

Who is Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley as sources confirm she is pregnant with their first child (Getty)Who is Margot Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley as sources confirm she is pregnant with their first child (Getty)
Ackerley, 34, a British film director from Surrey, England got his first start in the industry working as an extra in Harry Potter who according to People. He went on to study film, starting his career as a floor runner and working his way up to becoming a producer according to the British Film Institute.

He is best known for producing the movies Saltburn, I Tonya and Barbie. He currently has six upcoming projects including Tank Girl, Borderline and The Sims. 

What is Tom Ackerley’s net worth? 

The producer and film director has an estimated net worth of $4 million however, his wife Margot Robbie has an estimated net worth of $60 million following the success of the Barbie movie. 

