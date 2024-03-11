Oh wow, it wasn’t difficult to put together an Oscars 2024 worst dressed list. Why oh why do Hollywood stars and their stylists get it so wrong when it comes to the biggest red carpet events of the entire year? One of the stars who most certainly got it wrong when it came to their outfit is actress Emily Blunt. Her Schiaparelli couture dress has attracted a lot of criticism. The straps looked like they were floating and there was what can only be described as rather a very obvious outline of a pair of Y-fronts on the dress. One fan wrote: “Is Emily Blunt wearing the-the men’s tightie whities underwear dress?” whilst another one said: “Why does Emily Blunt's dress have y fronts rhinestoned on it?”

As you can imagine, Emily Blunt’s stylist Jessica Paster has not taken kindly to the criticism, but I am afraid Jessica, I am in agreement with them. It was not the right look for Emily at all! Although some may disagree with me, I was not a fan of Margot Robbie’s Oscars look either. Yes, clearly her Barbie era is well behind her as she did not opt for pink, but I now think she has entered her boring era! She opted for a very dull black Versace strapless dress that was from their Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Some described it as her ‘revenge dress’ as she was snubbed by the Academy this year after she was not nominated for her lead performance in Barbie. However, if it was a ‘revenge dress,’ unfortunately Margot, it didn’t work!

Ariana Grande was clearly channelling her character Glinda in a very pink frothy Giambattista Valli gown at the Oscars but I thought the pink strapless ruched column gown was just too much and drew attention for all the wrong reasons! Emma Stone may have won an Oscar for Best Actress for Poor Things but I didn’t like her Louis Vuitton peplum dress. She even suffered a wardrobe malfunction while accepting the Oscar for best actress for Poor Things, the zipper did not work and she had to reveal whilst fighting through tears that “My dress is broken.”

Other stars who made my Oscars 2024 worst dressed list included Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, Cynthia Evrio, Molly Sims and Erika Alexander.

