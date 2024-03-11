Oscars 2024 | Oppenheimer sweeps the 96th Academy Awards - full list of winners from the ceremony
It was a near-clean sweep for Christopher Nolan and his 2023 epic, “Oppenheimer,” at last night’s 96th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California overnight. The film, based around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, earned the biggest awards of the evening including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and a long-awaited Best Director award for British filmmaker Christopher Nolan.
Elsewhere during the event, Emma Stone bested Lily Gladstone to earn the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark sci-fi comedy “Poor Things,” while British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing film “The Zone Of Interest” walked away with the Best International Film. Hayao Miyazaki also stopped a decades-long run of American animation studios winning Best Animated Film as his most recent effort “The Boy and The Heron” took home the Oscar.
It was also a good night for “Barbie” fans; with Ryan Gosling performing “What Was I Made For?” during the ceremony, the song earned Billie and Finneas Eilish the Oscar for Best Original Song, netting the “Bad Guy” singer her second Oscar and once again puts her in place to earn an EGOT later in her career.
A full list of the winners from the 96th Academy Awards is as follows:
Full list of winners from the 96th Academy Awards
- Best Picture: “Oppenheiemer”
- Best Director: Christopher Nolan - “Oppenheimer”
- Best Actor: Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer”
- Best Actress: Emma Stone - “Poor Things”
- Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer”
- Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers”
- Best Animated Film: “The Boy and The Heron”
- Best Adapted Screenplay - “American Fiction”
- Best Original Screenplay - “Anatomy Of A Fall”
- Best Cinematography - “Oppenheimer”
- Best Costume Design - “Poor Things”
- Best Documentary Feature Film: “20 Days in Mariupol”
- Best Documentary Short: “The Last Repair Shop”
- Best Film Editing: “Oppenheimer”
- Best International Film: “The Zone of Interest”
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Poor Things”
- Best Original Score: “Oppenheimer”
- Best Original Song: “What Was I Made For?” - Billie and Finneas Eilish
- Best Production Design: “Poor Things”
- Best Animated Short Film: “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
- Best Live Action Short Film: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
- Best Sound: “The Zone of Interest”
- Best Visual Effects: “Godzilla: Minus One”
