The couple were friends before they started dating, with Robbie moving into Ackerley’s shared house in Clapham

Margot Robbie is best known for her roles in the Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon A Time in America and as DC’s Harley Quinn.

The 32-year-old will also be starring as Barbie in the upcoming Greta Gerwig production that is dropping this July. The internet went wild in June after images of Robbie and her co-star Ryan Gosling on rolling skates as Barbie and Ken were released.

The highly anticipated film, which is a joint project between Warner Bros and Mattel, features an A-List cast including America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) and Will Ferrell (Anchorman).

The actress keeps her personal life under wraps, rarely sharing who she is dating, or that she is married to a British filmmaker. So, who is Margot Robbie’s husband and how did they meet? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Margot Robbie married?

Robbie is tight lipped about her personal life, the actress married British film director Tom Ackerley in 2016. The pair first met in 2013 and began dating the following year. They rarely discuss their relationship publicly and often do not attend events together or as each other’s plus one.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the Paramount Pictures’ Post Governors Awards Party in 2022 (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Who is her husband Tom Ackerley?

Ackerley is a British film director, who according to People got his first start in the industry working as an extra in Harry Potter. He went on to study film, starting his career as a floor runner and working his way up to becoming a producer according to the British Film Institute. Films he has worked on include: The Borderlands, Grimsby, I Tonya and Terminal.

Was he in Harry Potter?

Ackerley reportedly got his first start in the media industry working as an extra on Harry Potter. Robbie spoke about her husband’s role during an interview on The Graham Norton Show in 2020. She said: “My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, ‘Had you told me sooner we would’ve been married very quickly.’ But he was an extra when he was a little kid — he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way.”

How did they first meet?

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set for the WWII movie Suite Française. The couple were friends before they started dating, with Robbie moving into Ackerley’s shared house in Clapham following the production. As their romance grew they were nervous about telling their housemates. In an interview with Vogue in 2016, Robbie explained that they initially “kept it a secret”.

The actress said: “I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’”

She continued: “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’ We kept it a secret because we weren’t really taking it seriously. ‘Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.’ And then everyone found out. Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good. Everyone was, like: ‘No! This is going to ruin our group!’ And then it didn’t. It was fine.”

Here is Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s relationship timeline:

2013 - Robbie and Ackerley first meet on the set of WWII film Suite Française

- Robbie and Ackerley first meet on the set of WWII film Suite Française 2014 - They reportedly start dating and co-found production company LuckyChap Entertainment along with friends Rosey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The company has produced films including I, Tonya and Birds of Prey

- They reportedly start dating and co-found production company LuckyChap Entertainment along with friends Rosey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The company has produced films including I, Tonya and Birds of Prey 2015 - They are first spotted as a couple in public in February at a New York Rangers game

- They are first spotted as a couple in public in February at a New York Rangers game 2016 - The couple get married in a low-key ceremony at a private property in Coorabell, Byron Bay

Do they have children?