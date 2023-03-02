The former Top Gear presenter also denied rumours that he has been axed from ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Jeremy Clarkson has addressed rumours that he has split from girlfriend Lisa Hogan and claims that he has been axed from ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Clarkson made headlines in December 2022 after writing in his Sun column that he hated the Duchess of Sussex “not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West,” but “on a cellular level”. The former Top Gear presenter faced backlash from politicians, celebrities and members of the public following the comments he made about Markle, which he made in response to the Netflix Harry and Meghan documentary .

The Sun issued an apology for the piece, with it making history as the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained about story ever. Whilst Clarkson made an apology on Instagram a month later on 16 January, stating that he was “really sorry” and that he had sent Prince Harry and Markle an email apologising for the column on Christmas morning.

Following the controversial piece, it was rumoured that he had been dropped from Amazon Prime and let go from ITV for his comments, with the channel setting the record straight in a statement. So, who is Jeremy Clarkson’s girlfriend and have they split up? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Jeremy Clarkson’s girlfriend?

Clarkson and Irish model Lisa Hogan have been dating since 2017 after the pair were introduced by friends at a party. The 50-year-old lives with the TV presenter in Chipping Norton and has appeared on his Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm. She has three children from her previous marriage to Baron Steven Bentinck.

Jeremy Clarkson has addressed rumours he has split from girlfriend Lisa Hogan (Photo: Getty Images)

Has he split from Lisa Hogan?

Rumours that Clarkson and his girlfriend split up had been circulating, along with reports that the TV presenter had been axed from ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. The former Top Gear presenter put the rumours to bed on Twitter, sharing a post with his eight million followers he said: “So many kind messages about today’s reports. But relax. Lisa and I have not split up and I have not been sacked as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

Has he been fired from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Speculation that Clarkson had been let go as host of ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was rife after an article in Variety in which ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall stated that following their latest contracted season they would “have no future commitments”. McCall said: “We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that. And then we have no future commitments. And we haven’t made any statements about that.”