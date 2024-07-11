Pat Colbert in Dallas. Picture: YouTube - CBS | YouTube - CBS

TV actress and star of US soap Dallas Pat Colbert has died aged 77.

Pat Colbert was best known for her role as Dora Mae and as Bill Cosby’s on-screen wife Allison Parker in the movie Leonard part 6. Her sister Tami Colbert confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actress had passed away on June 23.

Pat Colbert died at her home in Compton with her funeral being held on July 10. According to media publication she is survived by her son, Michael, and her siblings Tami, Aaron and Johnetta. In the past decade it was reported that she had experienced three strokes.

Pat was the only recurring African-American in Dallas when she first appeared in the soap in 1983 until it ended in 1991. After leaving the show the actress went on to star in TV series ‘Sisters’ and ‘True Colors’ but is also known for the movies ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘S.O.B’ which she appeared in before landing the iconic role in Dallas.

Fans paid tribute to the actress on social media one person wrote: “ "Rest in peace, she was an elegant lady, always a pleasure to see her show Ewing members to their table before at least one of them stormed off x,"

Another added: “They should have given her more of a storyline perhaps with JR! I'm surprised he wouldn't have made a pass at this Beautiful Lady! RIP Dora Mae.”

