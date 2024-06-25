Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crazy Town lead singer Shifty Shellshock has died at the age of 49.

The 90s rap rock legend, whose real name is Seth Binzer, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, according to records from the County of LA Medical Examiner. He passed away on Monday, June 24 and a cause of death has not yet been made public.

Shifty was known to fans as a co-founder of the iconic noughties band. Crazy Town had one of the biggest hits of the decade with their 2000 hit ‘Butterfly’. It went to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, while also reaching the top top in the UK.

He was known to have battled addiction issue in the past, having opened up about his drug addiction in the past. Shifty featured on editions of the TV show Celebrity Rehab towards the end of the 2000s.

