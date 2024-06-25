Crazy Town lead singer Shifty Shellshock dies aged 49 as tributes pour in from fans
The 90s rap rock legend, whose real name is Seth Binzer, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, according to records from the County of LA Medical Examiner. He passed away on Monday, June 24 and a cause of death has not yet been made public.
Shifty was known to fans as a co-founder of the iconic noughties band. Crazy Town had one of the biggest hits of the decade with their 2000 hit ‘Butterfly’. It went to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, while also reaching the top top in the UK.
He was known to have battled addiction issue in the past, having opened up about his drug addiction in the past. Shifty featured on editions of the TV show Celebrity Rehab towards the end of the 2000s.
Fans have flooded Crazy Town’s social media accounts with condolences. On the last image shared to Instagram, which was posted on April 27, one fan commented: “ RIP Seth. Thanks for sharing your art with the world, thank you for allowing me to do vocals those few times and especially thanks for always being a friend.” Another added: ”RIP old friend… remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you… sending love to your family.”
