A reality TV star has died by suicide at the age of 52 after reportedly suffering with her mental health.

The family of Sarah Becker, who appeared on the fifth season of MTV's The Real World, confirmed that she died early last week at her home in Illinois, United States. Becker was struggling with mental health symptoms in recent months, according to American publication TMZ. She is said to have recently moved to the state to take care of her mother and sister, who are both in ill health. Her health problems were supposedly made worse by the responsibility of caring for her family and also a skateboarding accident.

Becker, who planned to move to California when she could, first came to public attention almost 30 years ago. At the age of 25, she got a chance to star in 1996 season on The Real World. Prior to that she had been a comic book editor.

The Real World is an MTV show that had 33 seasons and ran up until 2016, making it one of the longest running reality television shows in history. The premise of the show involved a group of young adults from different walks of life being forced to live together for several months, and it is considered one of the original social experiments. There was a new twist introduced for Becker’s season which was that was that the housemates had to attempt to start a business together from their waterfront house.

Each season was recorded on location in a different city. Becker's season, which had 22 episodes, was set in Miami as she shared a house with seven other strangers in their early to mid twenties. She was one of the oldest members of the cast but described herself as “19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body”.

Co- star Flora Alekseyeun, who was one of those that Becker roomed with, posted a tribute to her on Instagram, calling her “the most selfless person I knew”. She wrote: “She was always kind and helpful to everyone. I haven’t spoken to her in years and never knew she was troubled. My prayers go out to her family. RIP my roomate, my friend. May you skate with angels and never feel pain again.”

Becker’s official MTV biography released at the time of Becker’s appearance on The Real World stated that she graduated from the Indiana University and worked at WildStorm Comics in La Jolla, California. It read: “A tomboy, Sarah says she doesn't deal well with pettiness and wants to stay true to herself while on the show.”

After the show ended, Becker spoke to another American publication, Chicago Tribune, about her experience being on the TV show. She said: “For me, The Real World was a six-month long vacation. I knew from the get-go that it couldn’t be a stepping stone to bigger and better things.” She went on to talk about her career ambitions: “I want my own magazine some day, and I don’t think Sarah from The Real World is going to have anything to do with that.”

Becker also said that she didn't like the attention she received in public once the show had aired, saying she sometimes wore a hood when going out to try to avoid being seen. She also revealed that she actually applied to be on The Real World as a joke and was shocked when her application was accepted. She was concerned at first when she received the invite to be on the show, but despite her misgivings she decided to join the cast. She described the experience was “a blast” and added: “I learned that I’m pretty happy about who I am.”

Friends of Becker, who was the editor on dozens of comic series WildStorm put out in the 1990s before her TV fame, have taken to social media to leave their tributes to her. Former WildStorm Vice President of Marketing Jeff Mariotte wrote on Facebook: “I saw the news today that we've lost one of everyone's favorite WildStorm folks, Sarah Becker.

“Even if you weren't into comics in the 90s you might remember her from The Real World (and from the opening episode of her season, some of which was filmed in our offices and at Sarah's wild going-away party).' I'm so terribly sorry that Sarah's gone. She added sunshine to every room she entered, the fans loved her, and so did we all. Fair winds, Sarah. We'll miss you.”

Another friend, Daniel Norton, compared Becker to the sun and said was “made of pure sunshine”. He went on: “You couldn't help but feel her warmth standing in her presence. I am grateful for our adventures and laughs.”

Sandra Hope said: “There will never be another like you. Hearts breaking all over the dang place because you were both the coolest and the hottest.” Becker's family described her as a selfless person who took care of everyone else.

Another friend Eric Goldman expressed his regret at not talking to Becker more recently. He said: “I'm heartbroken to learn Sarah Becker has passed away. One of the most effortlessly cool, funny and likable people I've known and a wonderful friend I regret not staying in touch with more after she moved away. So many great SDCC/movie/party/hanging out memories. Love you, Sarah.”