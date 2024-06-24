Terry Joyce: Byker Grove star and comedian dies as showbiz friends pay tribute to TV star
Joyce was known to audiences for his appearances in show such as the 1990s Newcastle-based kids drama, as well as in shows such as children’s comedy Super Gran and the BBC sitcom Hebburn. In Byker Grove, he appeared in five episodes as Gerry in Byker Grove.
Joyce was also a beloved north-east comedian, with fellow stand-up Sue Sweeney leading tributes to him online. She said in a post on Facebook: "So very sad to hear the news of the passing of one of the great north east comedians and my friend Terry Joyce, he was such a lovely man with the most incredible humour. Fly high Terry you gave us so many laughs.”
BBC Radio Tees presenter Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough also paid tribute. He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter: “Sad news today re the passing of the lovely Terry Joyce. A lovely lad & a fabulous comedian.
“Terry worked with the very best & they loved working with him. A huge loss to the North East & beyond. Rest in peace Terry & thanks for the many laughs.”
Comedian Gary Marshall added: "Sleep well, mate! Worked with Terry Joyce for the 1st time at Harehills WMC in the 90s , laughed long and hard!!! A real comedian’s comedian."
His stint on Byker Grove, the hit children’s drama which launched the careers of stars such as Ant & Dec, came between 1997 and 1999. The show announced a reboot last year, with Ant & Dec heavily suggesting that they may make a cameo appearance in the new series.
Joyce appeared in 17 episodes of Super Gran, while his most recent work came in the BBC sitcom Hebburn in 2013. The sitcom starred fellow north east comedian Chris Ramsey and actress Kimberley Nixon and followed the Tyne and Wear-based Pearson family.
