Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Florida rapper Julio Foolio has been killed in a shooting in Tampa whilst out celebrating his birthday, his lawyer says.

Four people were hit with gunfire in a hotel car park early on Sunday (June 23), and one person died. It is believed to be the 26-year-old, pending a medical examination.

The rapper, whose legal name was Charles Jones, was identified in a statement by a law firm that represented him. According to the BBC, the musician was “reportedly ambushed” in the hotel car park, after being asked to leave an Airbnb property when he and his guests exceeded occupancy limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Florida rapper Julio Foolio has been killed in a shooting in Tampa whilst out celebrating his birthday, his lawyer says. | Instagram @julio_foolio

The rapper had been sharing content on Instagram about the celebrations, noting that the police had "shut us down." According to the police, two cars were struck during the shooting, which occurred around 9.40am UK time.

Three others were injured and taken to the hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition. Foolio, who has nearly a million monthly listeners on Spotify, is best known for his track "Voo Doo."

In an Instagram post from April, he mentioned that recent months had been "tragic" due to "multiple attempts on my life." Local media reports indicate that he has been transparent about his gang affiliations. Police are asking the public for any information that could assist in their investigation.

Foolio, who boasts over one million Instagram followers, has since received numerous tributes from fans in the comments section. One said: “It’s so crazy how u view peoples stories they posted within the past 24 hours and then realize u will never see them post again… rip.”