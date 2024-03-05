Former 16 and Pregnant star Sean Garinger has died aged 20 after an ATV accident

Sean Garinger, a former 16 and Pregnant star, has died following a horror accident involving an all-terrain vehicle, his mum has said. The 20-year-old appeared on the sixth season of MTV show alongside his former partner Selena Gutierrez, also aged 20, along with their two children Dareli, aged three and Esmi, aged one.

His mother, Mary Hobbs said her son died on February 28 in his hometown of Boone in North Carolina, saying an ATV he was parking flipped and "crushed" his skull due to the ground suddenly giving away because of rain and mud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old told The Sun: "I was with him when it happened. He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park. "He pulled (in) front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud."

She said she had to call an ambulance after none of her neighbours responded to her help. When she returned to Garinger, she said she realised he was no longer alive. Hobbs said: "I just laid next to him until the ambulance showed up."

Former 16 and Pregnant star Sean Garinger has died aged 20 after an ATV accident

The accident happened after Garinger and his mum had returned from a car dealership. She said her son wanted to buy a car to visit Colorado where Gutierrez is living.

Paying tribute to him, Hobbs described Garinger as "my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local news outlets reported that a man died in an ATV accident last week but did not name the victim. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Fire Department, and Watauga Medics all responded to the incident.

According to his obituary on Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, Sean was known affectionately as "Squishy," and was a military brat who "touched lives all around the country." It added: "He never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him.

"Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life."