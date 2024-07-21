Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitney Rydbeck, best known for starring in a Friday the 13th film has died at the age of 79, according to his close friend.

Rydbeck memorably starred in Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, as well as enjoying roles in M*A*S*H and made a huge impact after he starred as one of the original crash test dummy in a safety advert for seat belts.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, his friend, Jason Lives director Tommy McLoughlin revealed the actor passed away early last week after complications from prostate cancer while in hospice care in Chatsworth, California at the age of 79. In a touching tribute on Instagram, which included pictures of the late star, he wrote: “We lost not only a truly funny comedian and actor … but one of the most good-hearted human beings I’ve ever known.”

Rydbeck starred in TV shows including: The Brady Bunch, Phyllis, M*A*S*H, Cagney & Lacey, Highway to Heaven, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Sisters, Living Single, Party of Five and Scrubs.

However, he was best known for his 1986 role in Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, where he played Roy, a paintball player who comes across Jason in the woods during a game, he tries to escape but ultimately ends up meeting his demise.

He was also famously known as playing crash test dummy “Larry”, for the Department of Transportation’s public service announcements encouraging people to wear their seatbelts.

The adverts aired in 1985, alongside the tagline, “you could learn a lot from a dummy”. They were influential in raising awareness of the issue, with one of Rydbeck’s original dummy costumes ending up displayed in the Smithsonian museum. Following his acting career, Rydbeck taught drama at Pasadena City College. He is survived by his long-term partner, Claire.