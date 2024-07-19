Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cheng Pei-Pei, who starred in Ang Lee’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’, has died aged 78.

Cheng Pei-Pei, who starred in Ang Lee’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’, has died aged 78, her family announced on Friday (July 19). Cheng, who had been diagnosed with a rare illness with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease passed away on Wednesday (July 17) at home surrounded by her loved ones.

The family wrote: “Our mother, Cheng Pei Pei, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 17. In 2019, our mom was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative, atypical parkinsonism syndrome – unofficially, corticobasal degeneration (CBD). It is a rare disease with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease, however, current treatments cannot slow the progression.

“She chose not to make this news public so that she could deal with her condition in private and spend her remaining time with her children and grandchildren. To all her friends, colleagues, and fans, thank you for all the support you showed her over the years.

“Our mom wanted to be remembered by how she was: the legendary Queen of Martial Arts... a versatile, award-winning actress whose film and television career spanned over six decades, not only in Asia but internationally as well.

“She loved being an actress and knew, even with her hard work, how fortunate she was to have the career she had. Our mom remained humble and approachable, patient and kind, and always generous with her time, eager to help others whenever she could. She will be dearly missed. RIP Cheng Pei Pei (1946-2024).”

Her family also said that their mum’s brain has been donated to Mayo Clinic “to support the search for treatments and cures for neurological disorders”.

The Shanghai-born film star became a household name in Hong Kong, once dubbed the Hollywood of the Far East, for her performances in martial arts movies in the 1960s. One of her most famous films was “Come Drink with Me,” directed by King Hu and released in 1966.

Cheng gained international fame with her role as Jade Fox in ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’. The film was a critical and commercial success worldwide, winning several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. More recently, Cheng performed in Disney’s ‘Mulan,’ released in 2020.

Supreme Art Entertainment, the company she worked for, also paid tribute to the actress. It said on Facebook: “Besides her relentless efforts in her career, Sister Pei-pei was also an approachable, kind, helpful, and patient mother. Sister Pei-pei, we will always miss you!” Cheng is survived by her three daughters and a son.