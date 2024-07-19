Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular YouTuber has issued a warning after the death of his partner, just nine years after he lost his teenage son.

Billy LeBlanc told his fans that his partner Natalie Clark had died on his Instagram page earlier this week, saying that he “will always love her and miss her”.

The social media star also revealed in the same post that he had almost died. Alongside a carousel of images of the couple together he wrote: “I’m sure none of you know but I recently almost died. I was in the hospital for 12 days. Unfortunately Natalie didn’t make it and she passed away.

“I will always remember how we got lost everywhere together. I will always love her and miss her.. Be safe and hold your loved ones tight you, never know when it’ll be the last time you see them.”

He did not initially reveal the cause of Clark’s untimely death and his illness, but he later did so in the comments section of his post. He wrote: “We both got vibrio vulnificus from raw oysters.”

Now, he’s issued a warning to his followers in a heartbreaking video on the social media platform. In the video, in which he looks bereft and looks straight at the camera, he said: “We ate oysters and we both felt sick for a couple of days, and then I woke up and she was gone.

“I spent 12 days in the hospital and eight days in the ICU. I don't remember much of it - I was pretty much out of it most of the time.

He continued to say he is now “trying to figure his life out” following his loss. He also thanks his family, friends and fans for their “love and support”.

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacteria that naturally occurs in warm, brackish seawater. It can get into the body through open wounds or by eating uncooked or undercooked shellfish, especially oysters. It leads to a severe condition called vibriosis.

This illness can quickly cause sepsis, shock, and blisters that spread and harm the body's tissue. The condition is not always fatal, depending on the severity of it, but it can be.

Not all oysters have vibrio, however, and it’s hard to tell which ones do. There's no way to know if an oyster is contaminated by the smell, look, or taste of it. An oyster with vibrio looks the same as one without.

LeBlanc's mother, Yvette Berthelot LeBlanc, shared her own tribute on Facebook and wrote that the past two weeks have been “a very hard time” for her family, while thanking loved ones for their support.

She wrote: "Billy and Natalie ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly virus Natalie lost her life and Billy was very close to death [and he was] in the ICU for 8 days. Please continue to pray for Natalie's son Julian for her family and for Billy, both for his health and his heart.”

It comes almost 10 years after LeBlanc suffered another family tragedy. In October 2015, his 13-year-old son Caleb Logan died of an undetected medical condition. At the time, he wrote a tribute to him on Instagram by writing: "His incredibly funny, loving and wonderful spirit made us all fall in love with him as a YouTuber, friend, brother and son.”

On Saturday (July 13), LeBlanc posted a further tribute to his late son on what would have been his 22nd birthday. He wrote: “It seems like just yesterday, you would have been in this ihop with us. I miss you my little baby boy. Happy birthday.”

LeBlanc, aged 44, was part of the popular YouTube family that posted through the account Bratayleys. They were famous for their videos that documented their daily life. The videos featured LeBlanc's ex-wife Katie LeBlanc and his children Annie, Hayley and Caleb.

After the former couple’s separation in 2019, LeBlanc moved over to his own Youtube channel, @justbillyleblanc, where he has more than 208,000 subscribers. He introduced Clark to his followers as his girlfriend in 2020. Clark had one son, 17-year-old Julian Clark.