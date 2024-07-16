Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former All Blacks legend and reality TV star Norm Hewitt has died at the age of 55 after a battle with an awful health condition.

The former All Blacks hooker, who also won celebrity reality dance contest ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has died after suffering from motor neurone disease.

New Zealand media has reported that Hewitt died on Monday evening (July 15).

Motor neurone disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time, according to the NHS. There's no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life. Some people live with the condition for many years. MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and is ultimately fatal.

Hewitt grew up in Porangahau, southern Hawke's Bay, and played 296 representative matches during a career spanning 13 seasons for Hawke's Bay, Southland, and Wellington.

He earned 23 caps for the All Blacks over nine seasons and was a key member of the Hurricanes in the early years of Super Rugby, missing just one match in the first five years.

Hewitt first made the All Blacks as an understudy to Sean Fitzpatrick in the 1993 series against the British and Irish Lions and later that year toured Scotland and England. He made his Test debut against Ireland at the 1995 World Cup.

One of the most memorable moments in his career was when he played on despite having broken his arm in the crucial stage of Wellington's 2000 NPC final win.

He gained new fans in 2005 when he took part in the first season New Zealand’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’, a reality dance competition he went on to win. He captured the hearts of viewers by combining the traditional dance steps with Haka moves. Thanks to his excellent footwork and posture, Hewitt won the first perfect score of the series.

Many tributes have been posted to to Hewitt on social media after the news of his death broke. On the All Blacks official X page, the following statement was published: “We are saddened by the loss of All Black #938 Norm Hewitt who passed away yesterday in Wellington. Hewitt played 9 Tests and 14 Games between 1993 and 1998. Our thoughts are with Norm’s family and loved ones at this time.”

One person wrote: “Norm Hewitt was such a force for good. Opened his home gym at 5am every morning to anyone to work out or just have a coffee. . . . All Black, dancer, husband and father. A wonderful man. Rest well now, Norm.”

A local news publication, the New Zealand Herald, wrote: “Norm Hewitt our chief. Warrior on the rugby field. The dread of the many, the awe of multitudes. The World of Rugby mourns for you. Farewell, rest now in quiet repose.”

Hewitt’s death comes 17 years after the loss of his former Hawke's Bay and Hurricanes teammate Jarrod Cunningham, who died of the same disease in 2007 at the age of 38.

He leaves behind his wife, former world aerobic champion Arlene Thomas, and also their children Elizabeth and Alexander.