Bella Brave, a 10-year-old TikTok star who has multiple life-threatening illlneses, has passed away after being placed in a medically-induced coma.

Tributes have been paid to the young TikTok star who has passed away at just 10 years of age. Bella Thomson - who was known as Bella Brave - passed away on Monday (15 July), her mother Kyla announced on Instagram.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to the youngster who he had visited at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto in December. He shared a sweet tribute on his Instagram story saying: “Bella was so funny and so charming. I loved meeting her and I’m so deeply sad to hear this news. She had a razor sharp wit and took zero s**t from anyone. Particularly me.”

He also offered his “deepest condolences to her family and the staff at (The Hospital for Sick Children) who cared for her in every way possible.” Kyla’s mum wrote: “Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts.

“Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy”.

Bella and Kyla quickly gained a following of over seven million on TikTok and 337K on Instagram over time by candidly sharing Bella’s experiences with immunodeficiencies and Hirschsprung's disease, a congenital condition which causes issues with the bowel and the intestine. The bio reads: “inspiring others to be brave, sharing our story and awareness”.

Bella suffered from severe combined immunodeficiency and Hirschsprung’s disease, and her bowel transplant surgery in late November 2023. Just two weeks after the surgery, Reynolds paid her a visit, which Kyla chronicled in a number of TikTok videos.