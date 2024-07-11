TikTok star Bella Brave was visited in hospital by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds after having surgery for one of her many life-threatening health issues. Photo by TikTok/@kylact. | TikTok/@kylact

A 10-year-old TikTok star who has multiple life-threatening illlneses, and counts Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds among her fans, has been placed in a medically-induced coma.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bella Thomson, who is known as Bella Brave to her fans, has been put in to the coma as a result of lung infection. Her mother, Kyla Thomson, has taken to her Instagram and TikTok page to share the update, and has heartbreakingly said that doctors don’t know if her daughter will survive.

Kyla gained 338,000 followers on Instagram page @kylact, and seven million followers on her TikTok page, also @kylact, over time by candidly sharing her daughter’s experiences with immunodeficiencies and Hirschsprung's disease, a congenital condition which causes issues with the bowel and the intestine. Her bio reads: “inspiring others to be brave, sharing our story and awarenes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her latest update yesterday (Wednesday July 10), Kyla revealed that the little girl’s health has taken a tragic turn for the worst. She wrote: “There has been a rapid fibrosis like deterioration of Bella’s lungs. They (doctors) believe it could be an immune response.”

She continued: “The one option they have left to help her lungs work again will be the large dose steroids. We are on day two of those and day three will give us more information on how soon we could see her lung function improve.

“Bella is in a medically induced coma. She’s stable and that in itself is the improvement for now. We are praying and believing we have stopped the fibrosis attack on her lungs, in enough time, that still allows her lungs to heal & function again. This wait is beyond unbearable.”

In a previous post, Kyla said doctors believe Bella may have acquired popcorn lung, or Bronchiolitis Obliterans. The condition is an uncommon type of lung disease caused by a build-up of scar tissue in the lungs, which then blocks the flow of air as a result of a viral infection in her lungs, according to Cancer Research UK. Kyla also wrote: "They’ve told us they don’t know if she’ll survive this. I know she will. I know she has an army praying for her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (July 9), Kyla posted an update, writing that although Bella was at first “sitting up, chatty,” she began to struggle. She added: “She lost 4lbs in one day putting all her energy into breathing.”

Kyla has also previously told fans that her young daughter is fully aware of the multiple life-threatening illnesses she has, and has had in the past.

Bella remains a happy girl, however, and her positivity has won millions of fans, including some famous faces. Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds visited Bella in December when she was healing from a gut transplant procedure. The video of the two chatting went viral and has received more than 25 million views.

The latest post about Bella’s health has been met with many comments of support for her and her family, including mother Kyla and father Lyle, from many of those fans. One said: “I have nothing but hope . . . Bella will rock this like always!” A second said: “Your army is behind you, Bella! We love you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person wrote: “Oh Kyla I am praying and lifting Bella up so high! Hoping the steroids can heal her fibrosis and your sweet little lady will heal! I am also lifting you up high as I know the stress can just be unbearable . . . Bella has so many purposes on this earth and I pray she will come out of this even stronger! That kiddo is a miracle. . . . Keep up the amazing job momma!