Jon Bon Jovi has posted a sweet tribute to his mother Carol Bongiovi on after she died at the age of 83.

The 62-year-old music icon announced that his beloved mum had died on Tuesday (July 9), just days before her 84th birthday.

Taking to Instagram the day after his mum’s death, Jon (real name John Francis) shared a tribute to her. He shared a clip Bon Jovi's 'Story of Love' music video, which featured personal home clips of his parents in their youth.

He captioned the sweet post: “Momma. We carry you with us. Always,” along with two red heart emojis.

In the video for the ballad, the rock legend is seen playing guitar and singing in front of a wall adorned with family photos. The song ‘Story of Love’ features lyrics about the enduring power of love throughout life, especially within families. By including images of his parents in the video for the 2021 hit, Jon was said to be showing his appreciation for them.

The song also acknowledges the inevitable loss that comes with time, however. The last poignant line of the song, which seems more relevant following Carol’s death, is “From hello to goodbye, that's the story of love.”

The post was met with lots of messages of condolences and support from fans. One person shared their memory of meeting her: “Got to meet her once at a concert, she asked to borrow my binoculars to see Jon . She was so sweet to offer us her seats when they were done with their set. Prayers to the family during this difficult time.”

Another said: “So sorry! Sending all my love to you and your family. I lost my mom when I was 17 (1991), your songs helped me a lot!” A third said: “I‘m so sorry for the loss of your beloved mother. Deepest condolences to you and your family. I wish you much strength during this painful time. Rest in peace Mrs. Bongiovi.”

There were also comments from fellow musicians. Breaking Benjamin drummer Shaun Foist wrote: “Im so sorry Jon. My deepest and most heartfelt condolences for you and your family. She sure was proud of you, and you were a great son. She knew she was loved,” along with heart emojis.

Carol died on Tuesday at Monmouth Medical Centre, Long Branch, New Jersey. Jon confirmed his mother's passing in a statement to American news publication People later the same day. He did not give her cause of death.

In his initial statement, he paid tribute to his late mother on behalf of his family. He said: “Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”

The family will carry out a private funeral service at Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel, New Jersey, People reported.

Carol is survived by her spouse John Bongiovi Sr, three sons; Jon, Anthony, now 57, and Matthew, now 50, along with their wives, and eight grandchildren.