Death in Paradise actress Josephine Jobert has shared a cryptic photo from a hospital bed on her Instagram Stories. Photo by Instagram/josephinejobert_official. | Instagram/josephinejobert_official

Death in Paradise actress Josephine Jobert has caused concern among fans by sharing a post from a hospital bed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josephine Jobert took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo showing her she was in a hospital bed last night, (Wednesday July 10), but she did not say why.

The 39-year-old TV star has posted a series of pictures to her Instagram Stories in the hours before she uploaded the cryptic hospital photo. One was a throwback image where she reminisced about her time on the hit BBC show and another was a more recent photo of her behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobert, who is a French actress and singer, joined the a British–French crime comedy drama television series in 2015, playing the now-DS Florence Cassell.

Taking to her Stories on Wednesday night (July 10), Jobert took a photo of herself in a hospital bed. She showed that she wearing a pulse oximeter on her hand, which measures the oxygen saturation level of blood, and also that she was in a medical gown and lying down in a hospital bed.

Jobert did not caption the image in any way so it’s unclear why she appeared to need medical attention. She has not given any further updates today (Thursday July 11), so it is not known if she is currently in hospital or not.

Josephine Jobert (Photo: Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Jobert, who will celebrate her milestone 40th birthday next year, is best known for her role as Florence Cassell on Death In Paradise, which has been running for 13 seasons since 2013. She worked alongside key actors Kris Marshall and Ardal O’Hanlon but left in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then rejoined the programme in series ten in 2021 opposite Ralf Little before exiting again during series 11. She returned for a show special in series 13, however, which aired earlier this year following Little's exit as DI Neville Parker. Her most recent appearance saw Cassell and Parker leave Saint Marie together.

Jobert was born in Paris in April 1985 to a French family. In 1997, aged 12, she moved with her parents to Montreal, Quebec, Canada, for eight years, where she studied singing and acting, and took her first steps into television. In 2020, the star bought a flat in Paris, where it’s believed she currently lives. She’s previously spoken to Heat Magazine about how she struggled to be away from her family when filming in England, and also that she first found it difficult to learn her Death in Paradise lines in English.