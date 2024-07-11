TV presenter Matthew Wright was taken to hospital on the day he was due to move house due to the "worst pain" in his neck. Photo by X/@Matthew_Wright. | X/@Matthew_Wright

TV presenter Matthew Wright has thanked the paramedics who helped him when he had to be rushed to hospital on the day he was moving house due to having ‘the worst pain’ that ‘never stopped’.

The This Morning presenter and LBC radio host took to his X account, @Matthew_Wright, to tell fans he was in the “worst pain” because of a problem with his neck.

The 59-year-old star had been busily preparing for his house move with his wife Amelia, previously telling his fans that he’d been packing up boxes as the night before his moving day.

But, at 6.30am yesterday, (Wednesday July 10), he told his 92,000 followers that his health had taken a turn for the worst. He wrote: “Turns out my bad neck is actually quite bad. Indebted to paramedics Steph and Miko for getting me to hospital and dealing with worst of pain. Doesn’t look like I’ll be moving house today.”

Minutes later he showed he still had a sense of humour, however, by posting about the medication he’d been given with a cheeky hashtag. “2 shots of morphine so far, one diazepam, 1000mg paracetemol and it’s not even 7am #BreakfastOfChampions,” he said.

A few hours later, he returned to X to show his appreciation for hospital staff. He wrote: “Having an absolutely first class @nhs experience thus far,” alongside an emoji with heart eyes.

By 1pm, Wright was back at home to recover after receiving medical care. He updated his fans: “Home! Thanks @uclh (University College London Hospitals) thanks @nhs and thanks again Steph and Miko the paramedics who were just amazing.”

He also continued to thank his X followers for the many supportive messages they had sent him duirng his hospitalisation. He said: “Ta too for all your good wishes. It was quite a night! Got to rest up a while and keep taking the meds. Hopefully all will be good.”

When a friend commented on this post to wish him well, he replied: “What a freakin mess eh?! Terrifying . . . worse pain than when my back went as it never stopped! @mrsameliawright been great.”

Wright has not revealed exactly what caused his neck pain. Just after 6am this morning, he returned to his X account to say that he had managed to get some sleep in a chair overnight and was feeling a little better. He wrote: “Slept some in a chair and have definitely improved enough to lie down for a bit. Me and the family quite overwhelmed by your kindness and concern. Thanks so much x.”

He also thanked the removal firm who had still helped his wife Amelia move house while he was in hospital. Finally, he gave fans reassurance that he is well and truly on the mend by writing “one more day of rest and I reckon I’ll be good to go again!”

His final post was met with plenty of messages of care and concern from fans. One said: “Matthew, we love you sharing your adventures. I hope you are in less discomfort, but do as the doctors tell you.” Another said: “Aww Matthew, I'm so sorry you're in pain. I really hope you get better soon. Take care of your wee self.” A third said: “Morning my lovely...hope you can settle in your new home now.xx.”