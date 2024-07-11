Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastenders character Stacey Slater appears to have been missing from major storylines over the past few months.

Stacey Slater is one of EastEnders fans’ favourite characters but the star hasn't been seen in Albert Square much recently. Actress Lacey Turner, who played Stacey in the soap from 2004 to 2010 before returning in 2014, has only appeared in four episodes of the BBC One soap in the past two months.

Soap fans have started to worry so much about the whereabouts of the star that they shared a missing post on X. One person wrote: “Stacey Slater from Walford, East London was last seen consecutively on the 15th and 16th May 2024. Reported sightings of Stacey were made on the 4th and 13th June 2024. Help find Miss Slater and bring her home! ".

Another added: “No but seriously where is my girl? she were in every single episode last year, there probably wasn't a single day I didn't see her. need her back NEOWN!” Whilst a third commented: “Where is Stacey Slater and why haven't we seen her in weeks?”

Stacey was part of the biggest storyline of the year when she ended up a witness to Keanu Taylor’s murder at Christmas and became part of The Six. However, over the past few months the character has had some down time.

Away from the soap Lacey Turner, 36, is married to Mat Kay and the couple have two young children. EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

