Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollyoaks fans believe a major villain could be making a return to the soap after watching the new summer trailer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Channel 4 soap recently shared a trailer for upcoming storylines in the summer. The Hollyoaks teaser clip referred to a mysterious gangster named Blue who’s set to terrorise the village.

Detective Sergeant Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) explains that a bullet covered in blue paint is the trademark of the gangster Blue. As the villagers look worried and fear the gangster could be anyone Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) accuses Freddie Roscoe of being Blue but he says: “Dunno what this Blue is, but it ain't me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several photos of the Hollyoaks stars are pulled from a blue file with only a hand being seen going through the. So who is the mysterious gangster? Hollyoaks are keeping tight lipped on this upcoming storyline but fans think they've already worked it out.

Soap fans took to social media platform X. One person wrote: “I just want it to be Clare Devine.” Another added “Is Clare Devine returning as Blue.”

Clare Devine was one of the biggest and best Hollyoaks villains in the Channel 4 soap throughout the noughties. Played by actress Gemma Bissix (2006-2013), Claire made a lot of enemies during her time in the soap. Thanks to her cold and devious ways she was enemies with Darren Osbourne, Mercedes McQueen and had a major feud with Warren Fox.

Clare murdered three people and attempted to murder many more including her husband Max Cunningham. This would be a great move for Hollyoaks to boost viewer numbers following the soap's recent cutbacks. However, Clare was subsequently killed after a Paul Browning hit her with his car as Mercedes McQueen watched on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So will Hollyoaks bring the biggest villain back from the dead this summer? It will be a major twist and fans are definitely hoping for this comeback.

Since leaving Hollyoaks in 2013 Gemma Bissix has starred in many theatre productions. Recently the actress teased soap fans when she shared a video montage on Instagram of her character Clare which could be a hint that she will reprise her role.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here. You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Tuesday.