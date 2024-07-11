Channel 4 has decided that 'Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars' will not be returning for a second series. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

A Channel 4 reality TV show which won a Bafta nomination for its first series has been axed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 4 has decided to axe one of its reality television shows, despite its first series receiving a Bafta nomination and apparently lining up MP Nigel Farage to take part.

The Reform UK leader, who was elected as MP for Clacton during the 2024 general electon, had reportedly been offered five figures to appear in the second series of 'Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, now it seems that the programme, which sees famous faces get a taste of life in prison, has been cut. In 'Banged Up: Stars Behind Bars', celebrities were put into a simulation of a real prison environment at HMP Shrewsbury, where they spent eight nights locked up with ex-offenders and experience the realities of life inside.

The show, which is produced by Shine TV, aired its first series last year and was nominated for a reality award at this year’s Bafta TV Awards. It was rumoured that the show would be returning for a second series in April, and there was even a suggestion that the second series could focus solely on female celebs inside a female-only prison.

An insider told The Sun: “Producers were shocked by Channel 4’s decision to axe the show. They were aiming high in trying to get people like Farage on board, and had some good names lined up.

“Pundits raved about the show and it was loved by viewers, so it seems a strange decision to get rid of it. It must purely be for financial reasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told the publication: “Banged Up was a unique one-off social experiment that was only commissioned for one series.”

The seven celebrities who took part in the first series were Eastenders actor Sid Owen, former MP Neil Parish, actor Tom Rosenthal, boxing trainer Marcus Luther, popstar HRVY and journalist Peter Hitchens.