An Olympic gymnast has paid a heartfelt tribute to her cricketer brother, who tragically died during a match three years ago, as his mural was unveiled in Nottingham as part of a new campaign by the British Heart Foundation.

Josh Downie, 24 from Nottingham, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while playing cricket at a ground in Liverpool in May 2021 after struggling with an undiagnosed heart condition. He sadly could not be saved despite CPR attempts and being taken to hospital after reportedly falling victim to an inherited heart condition called arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM).

According to the British Heart Foundation, arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM) is a rare condition where the heart's structure can become weak. This occurs because the cells of the muscle tissue don't develop properly, which can impair the heart's ability to pump blood effectively. However, most people with ACM can still lead normal lives.

Josh’s sister, Olympic gymnast Becky Downie said she hopes the mural will “keep his legacy alive”. Speaking to the Nottingham Post, she said: “You hear about things like this happening – but you never, ever think it’s going to happen to your family. Josh was just a happy, bubbly person and his personality really shone through.

"Since his passing, everyone who knew him has been saying he was just one of those people who made a big impact everywhere he went. He was also really caring and wanted to help people wherever he could. It was a massive shock losing Josh and I remember just feeling really confused. It was so completely out of the blue."

As a youngster, Josh was an enthusiastic footballer and devoted Chelsea supporter, but his interest shifted to cricket during his teenage years. About a year before his untimely death, he relocated to Liverpool to teach sports at a school for underprivileged children. After his passing, his family met some of the students whose lives had been positively impacted by Josh.

Although Josh grew up in a sports-oriented household, none of his immediate family members were screened for ACM, and there were no apparent signs of the condition. Following the tragic event, his family is now committed to regular monitoring for the rest of their lives. His sister, Becky, recalls the shock of learning that, as athletes, there was a 50/50 chance she and her family could also be affected by the same condition.

Speaking on the mural, Becky believes Josh would be "proud" of it and claims that it was an "emotional" moment seeing it in person. She said: “Josh was a massive part of our family and always will be - and we just want to keep his legacy alive.”

Josh’s mural is one of 12 unveiled nationwide as part of the BHF campaign. In the mural, he is depicted wearing an England t-shirt with the slogan "England 'til I died," coinciding with the start of the Three Lions' EURO 2024 campaign last weekend. Just days after the tournament began, Josh's other sister Ellie and brother Alex participated in the BHF’s London to Brighton Bike Ride to raise funds for heart and circulatory disease research. Both sisters regularly use their platforms to promote awareness of heart conditions.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, BHF Chief Executive, said: "Too many lives are being taken too soon by sudden cardiac death. No-one should have to experience the loss of their child, sibling or parent, but sadly that is the cruel reality of heart disease – it doesn’t discriminate.

“As the nation celebrates the UEFA Euro 2024, these powerful murals serve as a reminder of the young football fans that have been snatched away by sudden cardiac death, and we want to thank the families who have kindly agreed to share their stories.

