James Sikking, the actor known for his role in the medical series 'Doogie Howser, M.D.', has died at the age of 90.

Neil Patrick Harris, who played his son on the show, paid tribute to his on-screen 'father', as he described Sikking, who was also known as Jim, as the “kindest” and the “wisest”.

The Emmy-nominated actor, best known for his work on ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘Doogie Howser M.D.’, died from dementia on July 13 in his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist as confirmed to the NBC News.

Getty

Writing on Instagram, Neil Patrick said: “A true professional. He treated everyone with respect, taught me countless lessons, yet always had a spark of mischief in his eyes. It was an absolute honor to be his son. My condolences to his actual family for their loss.”

Sikking enjoyed a long career in film and television, starting with an uncredited appearance in the 1955 movie ‘Five Guns West.’ Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Sikking was a familiar face on numerous TV shows.

He made guest appearances on series such as The Fugitive, Bonanza, Adam-12, Hogan’s Heroes, Mission: Impossible, M*A*S*H, The Incredible Hulk, and Charlie’s Angels, among others. In the 1970s, he also had a notable stint on General Hospital as the troubled doctor Jim Hobart.