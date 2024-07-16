James Sikking dead: Doogie Howser M.D. actor dies aged 90 as 'son' Neil Patrick Harris pays tribute
Neil Patrick Harris, who played his son on the show, paid tribute to his on-screen 'father', as he described Sikking, who was also known as Jim, as the “kindest” and the “wisest”.
The Emmy-nominated actor, best known for his work on ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘Doogie Howser M.D.’, died from dementia on July 13 in his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist as confirmed to the NBC News.
Writing on Instagram, Neil Patrick said: “A true professional. He treated everyone with respect, taught me countless lessons, yet always had a spark of mischief in his eyes. It was an absolute honor to be his son. My condolences to his actual family for their loss.”
Sikking enjoyed a long career in film and television, starting with an uncredited appearance in the 1955 movie ‘Five Guns West.’ Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Sikking was a familiar face on numerous TV shows.
He made guest appearances on series such as The Fugitive, Bonanza, Adam-12, Hogan’s Heroes, Mission: Impossible, M*A*S*H, The Incredible Hulk, and Charlie’s Angels, among others. In the 1970s, he also had a notable stint on General Hospital as the troubled doctor Jim Hobart.
