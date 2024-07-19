Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christina Sandera, the longtime girlfriend of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood, has died aged 61, according to a statement from the actor-director.

Eastwood confirmed her death on Thursday evening (July 18) but did not disclose further details about the circumstances. He said: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

Sandera and Eastwood began their relationship in 2014, after meeting at Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, where Sandera worked as a hostess. Eastwood, a former mayor of the town, and Sandera maintained a private relationship, though they made public appearances together at various events. They met shortly after Eastwood's divorce from his second wife, Dina Ruiz.

Their relationship became public when they appeared together on the red carpet at the 2015 Academy Awards​. Despite the significant age difference - Eastwood is 33 years her senior - the couple has maintained a stable and private relationship, living together in Carmel.

Notably, Sandera accompanied Eastwood to the 2015 Academy Awards, where his film "American Sniper" was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. She also joined him on red carpets for the premieres of "Sully" in 2016, "The Mule" in 2018, and "Richard Jewell" in 2019.

Eastwood, renowned for his iconic roles in Westerns and his success as a director of critically acclaimed films, has been married twice. His first marriage was to model Maggie Johnson, and his second to news anchor Dina Ruiz. Additionally, he has had notable long-term relationships with actresses Frances Fisher and Sondra Locke.

Both Eastwood and Sandera opted not to marry, as Eastwood feels no need for marriage at this stage in his life.