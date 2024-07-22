Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guns N' Roses Slash revealed on Instagram that his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight has tragically passed away at the age of 25.

The statement on Instagram said that “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming lovable, sweet soul.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Following Slash’s statement on Instagram, he has been inundated with comments. Musician Dizzy Reed wrote “Nadja & I send all the love we have in our hearts & our condolences to you & your family,” he ended his post with a broken heart emoji. Guns N’ Roses band member Melissa Reese wrote “There are no words. Sending absolutely all of my love and hugs and condolences and support to you guys.”

Hours before revealing the news about his stepdaughter’s death, Slash also released a statement to say that he was cancelling four dates of his solo S.E.R.P.E.N.T Tour. In the statement, Slash wrote that the tour “will resume in Toronto on July 28, 2024 at Budweiser Stage.

Slash also revealed that “We love our fans and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.” Lucy Bleu Knight was the daughter of Mark Knight and Meegan Hodges, Slash first began a relationship with Meegan Hodges in 1989 and got back together again in 2015.