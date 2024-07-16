Jack Black cancels remaining Tenacious D world tour after bandmate Kyle Gass 'joked' about Donald Trump
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The School of Rock star said he was “blindsided” by Kyle Gass’s remarks on stage, adding that “all future creative plans” for the duo are on hold.
The comedy rock group, who recently concluded their UK tour, were on stage in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday when Gass was asked to make a birthday wish. Gass sparked controversy when he replied: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”
In a statement on Instagram, Black said: “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.
“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”
The duo were due to play another week of gigs in Australia before heading to New Zealand. Tenacious D was also due to begin a US tour in October. Black and Gass formed Tenacious D in 1994 when they were members of The Actors’ Gang theatre company.
Trump became a target of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. A 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots into the rally from an elevated position outside the venue while Trump was giving his speech.
The former president sustained minor injuries, bleeding from his right ear, while Crooks and a rally attendee were killed, and two others were critically injured. Trump has since undergone a precautionary CT scan, which confirmed no further injuries. Despite the incident, Trump continues to remain active in his presidential campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.