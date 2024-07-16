Jack Black cancels remaining Tenacious D world tour after bandmate Kyle Gass 'joked' about Donald Trump

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

16th Jul 2024, 4:05pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Jack Black has cancelled the rest of his band Tenacious D’s world tour after his bandmate made a controversial “joke” about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The School of Rock star said he was “blindsided” by Kyle Gass’s remarks on stage, adding that “all future creative plans” for the duo are on hold.

The comedy rock group, who recently concluded their UK tour, were on stage in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday when Gass was asked to make a birthday wish. Gass sparked controversy when he replied: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Getty Images

In a statement on Instagram, Black said: “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

The duo were due to play another week of gigs in Australia before heading to New Zealand. Tenacious D was also due to begin a US tour in October. Black and Gass formed Tenacious D in 1994 when they were members of The Actors’ Gang theatre company.

Trump became a target of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. A 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots into the rally from an elevated position outside the venue while Trump was giving his speech.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former president sustained minor injuries, bleeding from his right ear, while Crooks and a rally attendee were killed, and two others were critically injured. Trump has since undergone a precautionary CT scan, which confirmed no further injuries. Despite the incident, Trump continues to remain active in his presidential campaign.

Related topics:AustraliaNew ZealandDonald Trump

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice