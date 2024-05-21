Mathew Evans, 21, met Jack Black as the American actor was on a stroll through Leeds city centre before his gig.

The School of Rock and The Super Mario Bros. Movie star was spotted in a major city centre.

Jack Black left fans stunned after being spotted casually strolling through the streets of a major British city last week. The School of Rock star has been on tour with his band Tenacious D but many weren’t expecting to see him walking around Leeds.

He was spotted the day before he was due to perform at the First Direct Arena, our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post reports. He later paid a visit to Japanese restaurant Sushi Nakamura, on Eastgate, as thrilled staff took pictures with the Emmy Award winning actor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathew Evans, 21, met Jack Black as the American actor was on a stroll through Leeds city centre before his gig.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mathew Evans was with mates at the Wetherspoon pub on Park Row, Leeds when he spotted a familiar face wearing a flamboyant shirt. Stepping outside, he waited until hearing the actor’s distinctive American accent before approaching.

“We weren’t sure if it was him or not, so we waited until we heard him speaking,” said the 21-year-old, who works at the Merrion Centre. “No one else noticed him. We asked for a quick picture and he told us to walk with him. He was really cool, but it was a bit of a shock!

“I love his movies and the lad I was with listens to his band. It didn’t sink in until later that we’d just met Jack Black.” The A-lister, who was set to play the Leeds First Direct Arena the following day (May 11), also called into the high-end restaurant Sushi Nakamura with bandmate Kyle Gass.

In a post on the venue’s Instagram, the team said: “Thank you very much for finding me and visiting my world! I had a very good time with these special fun people. Hopefully see you again in Leeds or perhaps I can act as a sushi chef for your next tour or film?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also spotted by eagle-eyed fans earlier in the week at a traffic light in Brighton. One social media shared the photo and was amazed he was out and about without a security team.