Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Megastar Adam Sandler has been spotted watching Chelsea against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge. It would seem that Adam Sandler is a fan of both football and basketball as he was only recently seen enjoying playing basketball at a leisure centre in Kensington, London.

Years ago it would have been quite unusual to spot a Hollywood star at a Premier League match, but times have most certainly changed in recent years, and that seems to apply to lower league teams too. The most obvious example of this is when huge stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney confirmed their takeover of Wrexham AFC in February 2021. Ryan Reynolds revealed in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! At the time his actress wife Blake Lively was not happy about the news. “I remember seeing Blake, saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news. I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth tier national football league in Wales.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to Adam Sandler and Chelsea, is he actually a Blues fan? Well, it would seem that he is. Adam Sandler, who is Hollywood’s highest paid actor, first attended a Chelsea game 15 years ago when the Blues played Fulham. He told a local radio station at the time how he got hold of the tickets and according to Tribal Football, he revealed that “My friend opened the newspaper and saw an ad for the game. He said, ‘do you want to go to a soccer game,’ I said, ‘yeah that’s a great idea, I’ve never been to one.’

Which other Hollywood stars are Chelsea fans?