Comedian Nick Swardson, known for his frequent collaborations with actor Adam Sandler (who you can currently watch in “Spaceman” on Netflix), has experienced perhaps the worst situation a stand-up comic can face - being booed and escorted from his own stand-up show.

The incident occurred in Beaver, Colorado on March 3 2024, with footage recorded by one audience member showing the crowd growing bored and upset with the Swardson, prompting some remarks as heard in the footage to ask “How bad is this?” while others decided to leave the venue.

As Swardson tries to gain control of the situation, the heckling intensifies leading to the dreaded “light on” - a term in stand-up comedy when your time on stage has come to an end. Swardson was the headline act that evening but found the lights in the venue turned on, his microphone cut and being escorted from the stage.

The footage then shows someone who is identified as the director of operations take to the stage after Swardson was escorted away and apologise for the situation

“We decided to conclude the show early in the best interests of those who bought tickets,” he says in the video. “We apologize for what you’ve seen tonight, please email the box office, we’ll be responding to inquiries and processing credits and refunds."

In a post on X, Swardson addressed the performance writing: “Just casually woke up on TMZ. Travel tip: don’t drink and take edibles in high altitude. F**king brain diarrhoea. I’ll make it up to you Beaver Creek!”

Who is Nick Swardson?

Actor Nick Swardson attends the premiere and launch party for FXX Network's "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" and "The League" at Lure on September 3, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Nick Swardson is an American actor, comedian, and writer known for his work in film, television, and stand-up comedy. He was born on October 9, 1976, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Swardson gained prominence in the early 2000s as a stand-up comedian, performing in comedy clubs and on television. He gained wider recognition for his appearances on Comedy Central's "Premium Blend" and his own Comedy Central Presents special.

In addition to his stand-up comedy career, Swardson has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He is perhaps best known for his collaborations with actor and comedian Adam Sandler, having appeared in several Sandler-produced films such as "Grandma's Boy," "Just Go with It," and "Grown Ups 2." He also co-wrote and starred in the film "Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star."