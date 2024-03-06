Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix has announced that “The Brother's Son,” the action-comedy drama that premiered in January 2024 and featured Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, has been cancelled after one season.

The show followed the life of a Taipei gangster named Charles Sun (played by Justin Chien) who established himself as a ruthless killer. However, when his father is shot by an unknown assassin, Charles is forced to travel to Los Angeles to safeguard his mother (portrayed by Yeoh) and his younger brother Bruce (played by Sam Song Li), who has no idea about his family's criminal connections.

Despite the series earning critical plaudits upon its release, especially towards the performance by Yeoh, and spent five weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English-language series, peaking in second position, the series according to Deadline struggled to find a consistent viewership, slipping under 2 million viewers in its final weeks in the Top 10. The series still holds a 91% Rotten Tomatoes audience score as of writing.

Yeoh took to Instagram after the news the series would not be renewed, showing her dismay at the decision and writing: “Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why… however, I am so very proud of “My Brothers Sun” family and what we presented to the world.”

That sentiment was also echoed by Chien, who also took to Instagram to praise his fellow co-stars: “TBS Family forever,” he wrote. “I gave everything I had to this show.” He also added he would "take some time to digest this news" but thanked those who tuned in and supported the show.