Channel 4 pulls episode of The Simpsons after Donald Trump assassination attempt

Channel 4 has pulled an episode of The Simpsons following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The former president was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in a shocking incident. Trump was hit on his ear, grabbed it in pain, and jumped behind a podium to take cover as the gunman opened fire. He was seen with blood covering his face as the Secret Service swarmed him and rushed him off stage.

In the aftermath of the attack, Channel 4 decided to pull a planned episode of The Simpsons. Executives quickly canceled the scheduled airing of a series seven episode set for 1pm on Sunday (July 14), which featured an active gunman.

The episode, originally aired in the 90s, shows Lisa discovering that Springfield was founded by a fraudulent pirate. In one scene, a shooter is seen on a rooftop during a public gathering, reminiscent of the setup at Trump's rally.

To maintain their Simpsons coverage, Channel 4 replaced the episode with one from series 30.

One viewer commented: "Wondered at first why Channel 4 just pulled the scheduled broadcast of Lisa The Iconoclast but I think I get it." Another added: "I did wonder why a random later season episode was thrown in the middle of this season seven mini marathon."