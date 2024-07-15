Gavin and Stacey star axed from show ahead of Christmas finale: "I was hoping to get the call"
As previously reported by NationalWorld, the upcoming Christmas special of Gavin and Stacey will be the final episode of the beloved UK sitcom. But one actor, who was a late addition to the show, will not be coming back to the programme.
Oscar Hartland, who playes Neil the Baby on the show, has revealed that he was not contacted to reprise his role on the show. Hartland, 15, has played the character since he was introduced as an infant - the child of Smithy (James Corden) and Nessa (Ruth Jones). His last appearance was on the 2019 Christmas special.
Speaking to the Sun, Hartland said: “I'm disappointed. I was hoping to get the call. Neil must feature in the final episode because he's Smithy and Nessa's son, they can't write him out. Neil would be 15, the same age as me. I loved working on the show although I obviously can't remember my first spell as baby Neil because I was so young.
“But I had a great time working again when I was 10, especially as I had to have a month off school. All my scenes were with Ruth and she was brilliant with me, we got on really well. She was my on-screen mum and my off-screen mum too. She really looked after me.”
Earlier this year, Corden and Jones revealed that the script for the Christmas finale has already been written. It will be aired on the BBC on Christmas Day.
