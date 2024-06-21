Gavin and Stacey: Ruth Jones reveals new information about Christmas finale script on ITV's Lorraine
That being said, it sounds like the cast are well-informed about what’s coming up in this year’s Christmas special, especially with how they’re already hard at work learning their lines.
According to producer and star Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa in the show, the script has been finished for a fair while now. It comes as Jones showcases her stage prowess, appearing in Sister Act as Mother Superior.
Speaking to Lorraine on her ITV show she said: “We finished the script a while ago. So that photo of me and James with the script, that was taken in my dressing room at the Dominion Theatre - because I was obviously performing Sister Act in the night, James was rehearsing his play in the day and so we had a 20 minute window where we could get together in my dressing room just to do that little photo.
“Because you may have heard, but the story was leaked earlier in the year, which was a great shame because it was our news to give. We wanted to share it and unfortunately, a journalist decided that it was their news to share.
“Anyway, it’s great that it’s out there now. When I meet people at the stage door after doing the show they were all kind of like, ‘we’re so excited about Christmas’ and I’m going, ‘we’re six months away, don’t wish your life away’. We’ve got to film it - I will be [excited] when we get there. When we get together with the old gang it’ll be great, but I’m very much like ‘there’s more life behind me than there is ahead of me’. So I’m living in the day.”
