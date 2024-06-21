Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans are eagerly anticipating the finale of beloved TV sitcom Gavin and Stacey - but certain things are being kept closely under wraps.

That being said, it sounds like the cast are well-informed about what’s coming up in this year’s Christmas special, especially with how they’re already hard at work learning their lines.

According to producer and star Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa in the show, the script has been finished for a fair while now. It comes as Jones showcases her stage prowess, appearing in Sister Act as Mother Superior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Lorraine on her ITV show she said: “We finished the script a while ago. So that photo of me and James with the script, that was taken in my dressing room at the Dominion Theatre - because I was obviously performing Sister Act in the night, James was rehearsing his play in the day and so we had a 20 minute window where we could get together in my dressing room just to do that little photo.

“Because you may have heard, but the story was leaked earlier in the year, which was a great shame because it was our news to give. We wanted to share it and unfortunately, a journalist decided that it was their news to share.