Gavin and Stacey will be returning for a Christmas special, with star Ruth Jones letting slip some spoilers ahead of the final episode.

Ruth Jones has revealed some news about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Written by Jones and her co-creator and co-star James Corden, she let slip a few details about what to expect when on Rob Brydon’s podcast.

Since the announcement of the show returning for its last ever episode, Jones has been inundated by fans wanting spoilers, so decided to jokingly share some possible storylines, including a “helicopter crash”.

Gavin and Stacey originally aired on BBC between 2007 and 2010, but it still remains one of the most popular sitcoms in the UK. The last episode was the 2019 Christmas special which pulled in 18 million viewers, it ended on a cliff-hanger with Nessa (Ruth Jones) asking Smithy (James Corden) to marry her. Speaking to Byrdon on the “Brydon and” podcast Jones said: “I go to them, 'Do you seriously want me to tell you what’s going to happen in the Christmas Special?' And they go 'yes!’

“And I go 'But you don’t, because what happens on Christmas Day when you come to watch it, you’ll know what’s going to happen.' And they go, 'Please tell me’. So, I go (jokingly) 'There’s going to be a helicopter crash, most of the cast is going to get killed', and I just make stuff up!”

Jones also shared that she was “very sad” that news of the upcoming Christmas special was leaked. She explained: “I was very sad that it got leaked. James and I have been writing since September, which is always the case with us. We write it and then we go to the BBC and say do you want it because if we didn’t feel it was going to be good enough, no one else would know and nobody would be any the wiser.”

She continued: “So, when we felt it was in good enough shape, that’s when we contacted the BBC. There was all this stuff about Netflix and a bidding war… absolute rubbish, you just go, where did this come from? And so, once we agreed with the BBC we were going to do it, and obviously they were very happy about it because it’s finishing a story and this will be the finale.”

Adding: “But then there’s a whole process and you can’t announce it because you’ve got to make sure the cast are all available, that the deals are done and the budget is in place… all of these things. Then this journalist went and leaked it.”