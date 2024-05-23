Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hit BBC sitcom Outnumbered is returning to screens after eight years off the air.

The award-winning comedy show will return for a one-off Christmas special this year. The show, created and written by Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, became a huge hit for the BBC with the story of the messy lives of the Brockmans and their three children.

Stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner will return as exasperated parents Pete and Sue, while all three of the original actors for the children will reprise their role in the newest episode. Tyger Drew-Honey will return as eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche returns as middle child Ben and Ramona Marquez will return as youngest daughter Karen.

The show last aired for a Christmas special in 2016 with the original series running from 2007 to 2014. It became loved by millions of viewers for its use of improvised lines for the children, offering some of the show’s most humours moments.

Hit BBC sitcom Outnumbered is set to return to screens for a one-off Christmas special. (Credit: BBC)

The newt episode will re-join the family as they attempt to come together for Christmas as Pete and Sue’s new downsized home but chaos involving neighbours, hyenas and bus replacements ensues. There’s even a new addition to the family with a grandchild joining the show.

Hugh Dennis says: “I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.”

Claire Skinner says: “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

Co-creator, writer and director Andy Hamilton called the return a “very exciting prospect”, while co-creator, writer and director, Guy Jenkin added: “I really wanted to find out what the Brockmans were up to these days, so Andy and I had to write this special.”