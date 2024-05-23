Outnumbered Christmas special: BBC sitcom to return for one-off episode joining Gavin and Stacey on schedule
and live on Freeview channel 276
The award-winning comedy show will return for a one-off Christmas special this year. The show, created and written by Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, became a huge hit for the BBC with the story of the messy lives of the Brockmans and their three children.
Stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner will return as exasperated parents Pete and Sue, while all three of the original actors for the children will reprise their role in the newest episode. Tyger Drew-Honey will return as eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche returns as middle child Ben and Ramona Marquez will return as youngest daughter Karen.
The show last aired for a Christmas special in 2016 with the original series running from 2007 to 2014. It became loved by millions of viewers for its use of improvised lines for the children, offering some of the show’s most humours moments.
The newt episode will re-join the family as they attempt to come together for Christmas as Pete and Sue’s new downsized home but chaos involving neighbours, hyenas and bus replacements ensues. There’s even a new addition to the family with a grandchild joining the show.
Hugh Dennis says: “I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.”
Claire Skinner says: “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”
Co-creator, writer and director Andy Hamilton called the return a “very exciting prospect”, while co-creator, writer and director, Guy Jenkin added: “I really wanted to find out what the Brockmans were up to these days, so Andy and I had to write this special.”
Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, says: “Outnumbered is one of the crown jewels of British sitcoms. We're so grateful to Guy, Andy, Hattrick, and the cast for dusting it off and putting it back on display.” The 2024 Christmas BBC line-up is shaping up to be a nostalgia-filled affair, with Outnumbered joining the schedule alongside much-loved comedy drama Gavin and Stacey. James Corden and Ruth Jones finally broke the rumours of a return to the screen earlier this month, but pormised fans that it was the “last ever episode” of the hugely popular show.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.