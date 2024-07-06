Stevie Nicks has postponed a concert in Glasgow due to a leg injury. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for ABA

Former Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has postponed a concert in Glasgow this evening (Saturday July 6), just hours before she was due on stage.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter was due to perform at the city’s Hydro venue this evening, and the concert had been scheduled to begin at 7.15pm. A further gig which was planned for a venue in Manchester on Tuesday (July 9) has also been postponed.

Due to an injury suffered on tour it was announced at around 2pm that the gig would not be taking place. Announcing the news on social media, The Hydro issued the following statement: "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon."

The singer-songwriter performed opened her world tour in Dublin on Wednesday (July 3) and delighted the crowd by performing solo hits alongside Fleetwood Mac classics. The iconic singer has released eight studio solo albums and seven studio albums with Fleetwood Mac.

As well as the now postponed gigs in Glasgow and Manchester, Nicks was due to perform at a huge headline set at BST Hyde Park, London, on Friday (July 12). It is then planned for her take the tour to Antwerp and Amsterdam for two shows on July 16 and 19. At the time of writing, on Saturday July 6, it seems that these shows will still go ahead as planned. Alongside their statement about the Glasgow gig, The Hydro wrote: “Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”

Fans have reacted with frustration to the news, particularly the last minute nature. The responses to The Hydro’s statement on X included: “Why is this announcement so late? This is something that you would have known about all day only to tell everyone at 2pm on the day is a joke. People are travelling from all over and spending a lot of money.” Another suggested Nicks should compensate her fans. They said: “Shocking behaviour. Stevie’s not short of a few bob. She should put her hand in her pocket & refund fans’ accommodation & travel.”