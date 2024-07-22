Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Autumn Crittendon, a former star of MTV's ‘16 & Pregnant,’ has died at the age of 27.

Autumn was found unresponsive at her home in Henrico County, Virginia by her stepfather on Saturday (July 20), TMZ has reported. Despite paramedics' attempts to revive her with CPR, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a now-deleted statement, Autumn Crittendon's sister, Misty, announced her death on Sunday, saying: “To my dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold. You were robbed of your life at such a tender age. You left before anyone could tell you goodbye.

Misty went on to note that Autumn passed away before they could tell her how much they love her and how “proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest times of your life .”She also shared that they are grateful for her children, who Misty referred to as “the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.”

According to the gossip outlet, Autumn had been living with her children, mother, and stepfather in Henrico County. In the days leading up to her death, she had complained of heartburn and wanted to see a doctor. She was also known to have been suffering from diabetes, kidney issues, and high blood pressure.

The exact cause of her death remains unknown, and Henrico County Police have launched a death investigation. Authorities are collaborating with the medical examiner to determine the cause of her death.

Autumn gained public attention during season 5 of MTV's 16 & Pregnant where her journey through pregnancy and motherhood with her then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin was documented. She was the mother of three children, including her eldest son, Drake.

This tragic news follows another recent loss from the 16 & Pregnant community. Sean Garinger, also associated with the show, was killed in an ATV accident, leaving behind young children.