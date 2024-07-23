Wife of New York Yankees executive, Rachel Minaya, found dead in New Jersey home age 55
The team has held a moment of silence for Rachel Minaya at its most recent game, after she was found dead inside the family’s New Jersey home. Omar Minaya was reportedly not at home at the time.
In a statement, the Yankees said: “The Yankees are devastated to learn of the passing of Rachel Minaya, the wife of Yankees baseball operations senior advisor Omar Minaya. To those closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mother and wife, and a huge supporter of her family and loved ones.
“In a very short time, Omar has become a beloved member of the Yankees organization, where he regularly displays his unique ability to connect with people of diverse backgrounds. Over the course of his distinguished career in the game, he has freely given to others with kindness and friendship, and in this unthinkable time, we offer Omar, his sons Justin and Teddy, and their family and friends our profound condolences.
“His family is an extension of the baseball family, and this is a loss that is deeply felt among all of us.”
A cause of death has not been made public at this time. But according to the New York Post, suicide has been ruled out. The couple had been married for more than 30 years, and had two adult sons - Justin and Teddy.
Omar was previously the general manager of the New York Mets from 2004 to 2010. Owners Steve and Alex Cohen said: “We were tremendously saddened to learn of Rachel Minaya's passing. Omar had a substantial impact on our organization and his wife, Rachel, was always by his side every step of the way.
“The Minayas have been dear friends of ours for years and we extend our deepest condolences to Omar's entire family and loved ones.”
