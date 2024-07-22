Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abdul “Duke” Fakir, the last surviving original member of the Motown group the Four Tops, has died aged 88.

Fakir died on Monday (July 22) of heart failure, according to a family spokesperson, with his wife and other loved ones by his side.

The Four Tops were one of Motown's most beloved acts, achieving their peak popularity in the 1960s. Between 1964 and 1967, they produced 11 top 20 hits, including two number-one singles: "I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" and "Reach Out I’ll Be There." Among other hits include "Baby I Need Your Loving," "Standing In The Shadows of Love," "Bernadette," and "Just Ask The Lonely."

Founded by Berry Gordy in the late 1950s, Motown was home to many of the greatest stars of the era, including the Supremes and Stevie Wonder. However, the Four Tops had already been performing together for a decade before Gordy signed them in 1963.

Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the last surviving original member of the Motown group the Four Tops, has died aged 88. | Getty Images

They initially called themselves the Four Aims but changed to the Four Tops to avoid confusion with the Ames Brothers. Despite recording with several labels, including Chess Records, they achieved little commercial success until joining Motown.

At Motown, they were paired with the songwriting and production team of Eddie Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Brian Holland, leading to their rapid rise in popularity. The Four Tops's distinctive sound featured tight harmonies and the urgent baritone of lead singer Levi Stubbs, supported by Fakir as lead tenor.

After Holland-Dozier-Holland left Motown in 1967, the Four Tops experienced sporadic success, with notable hits like "Still Water (Love)" and "Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got)" in the early 1970s. Their last top 20 hit came in the early 1980s with "When She Was My Girl."

Despite these ups and downs, the Four Tops remained a popular live act and often toured with later members of the Temptations. Unlike many of their peers who faced internal conflicts and drug problems, the Four Tops remained united until Lawrence Payton's death in 1997.

Renaldo “Obie” Benson passed away in 2005, followed by Levi Stubbs in 2008. Stevie Wonder praised the group during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, highlighting their professionalism, fun, and gentlemanly nature.

After the original members' deaths, Fakir continued to tour with the Four Tops, joined by Alexander Morris, Ronnie McNeir, and Lawrence Payton Jr. Reflecting on this, Fakir told UK Music Reviews in 2021, “As each one of them (the original members) passed a little bit of me left with them... I realised that the name together with the legacy that they had left us simply had to carry on.”

The Four Tops were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009. Fakir was also working on a Broadway musical based on their lives and completed his memoir, "I’ll Be There," published in 2022.

Fakir, of Ethiopian and Bangladeshi descent, grew up in Detroit and remained a resident there even after Motown moved to Los Angeles. He had early dreams of becoming a professional athlete but found his calling in music, performing in church choirs and later forming the Four Tops. Fakir was married twice, most recently to Piper Gibson, and had five children. In the mid-1960s, he was briefly engaged to Mary Wilson of the Supremes.