Moby Grape co-founder Jerry Miller dies age 81: Guitarist was "never self-indulgent"
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The guitarist, who was a key figure in the San Francisco music scene during the 1960s, passed away on Saturday night in Tacoma, Washington, at the age of 81. A cause of his death has not been disclosed.
His passing was announced on the Moby Grape Facebook fan page and by journalist Eric Brenner. He said: “Sadly, Jerry Miller passed away last night. Jo and the family are asking for everyone to please give them some privacy and respect, and Jo asked that people cease phone calls for the time being. Thank you.”
Miller's musical journey started in the late 1950s when he played and recorded with popular dance-rock bands in the northwest. He contributed guitar work to an early version of The Bobby Fuller Four's hit record I Fought the Law and later toured with Fuller. He was a contemporary of Jimi Hendrix and Larry Coryell, often joining them to watch touring bands perform in the Seattle area.
In 1966, Miller became the lead guitarist for Moby Grape, a three-guitar band formed in San Francisco. The group signed with Columbia Records and released four albums between 1967 and 1969. Miller co-wrote three of Moby Grape’s most famous songs with Don Stevenson - Hey Grandma, 8:05, and Murder In My Heart For The Judge. The former was later featured in the soundtrack of the 2005 film The Interpreter, starring Sean Penn and Nicole Kidman.
Rolling Stone ranked Miller number 68 on its list of the 100 greatest guitarists, noting, “His playing was never self-indulgent, and his soloing was propulsive, always aware of where the song was headed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.