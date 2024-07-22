Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beloved musician Jerry Miller has died at the age of 81, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guitarist, who was a key figure in the San Francisco music scene during the 1960s, passed away on Saturday night in Tacoma, Washington, at the age of 81. A cause of his death has not been disclosed.

His passing was announced on the Moby Grape Facebook fan page and by journalist Eric Brenner. He said: “Sadly, Jerry Miller passed away last night. Jo and the family are asking for everyone to please give them some privacy and respect, and Jo asked that people cease phone calls for the time being. Thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller's musical journey started in the late 1950s when he played and recorded with popular dance-rock bands in the northwest. He contributed guitar work to an early version of The Bobby Fuller Four's hit record I Fought the Law and later toured with Fuller. He was a contemporary of Jimi Hendrix and Larry Coryell, often joining them to watch touring bands perform in the Seattle area.

In 1966, Miller became the lead guitarist for Moby Grape, a three-guitar band formed in San Francisco. The group signed with Columbia Records and released four albums between 1967 and 1969. Miller co-wrote three of Moby Grape’s most famous songs with Don Stevenson - Hey Grandma, 8:05, and Murder In My Heart For The Judge. The former was later featured in the soundtrack of the 2005 film The Interpreter, starring Sean Penn and Nicole Kidman.

Rolling Stone ranked Miller number 68 on its list of the 100 greatest guitarists, noting, “His playing was never self-indulgent, and his soloing was propulsive, always aware of where the song was headed.”