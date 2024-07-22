Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actress Yvonne Furneaux also appeared in Roman Polanski’s Repulsion and starred alongside Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee in The Mummy.

Yvonne Furneaux's son Nicholas Natteau told The Hollywood Reporter that his mother passed away at her home in North Hampton, New Hampshire, USA, after complications from a stroke. The actress was born to British parents in Roubaix, Nord-Pas-de-Calais in France on 11 May 1926, and her name at birth was Elisabeth Yvonne Scatcherd.

Yvonne Furneaux moved to England with her parents and after attending St Hilda’s College in Oxford, went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Yvonne decided to use Furneaux as her career name as it was her mother’s maiden name.

Her first movie was alongside Merle Oberon in Affair in Monte Carlo and also appeared in The Beggar’s Opera and The House of Arrow. It was during the movie The Story of the Count of Monte Cristo that she met her husband, French cinematographer Jacques Natteau. They were married from 1962 until 2007 when he passed away.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “In Le Amiche (1955), a hit at the Venice Film Festival that proved to be Antonioni’s breakthrough movie, Furneaux played a vindictive socialite, and she was Emma, the desperately in love fiancée of Marcello Mastroianni’s tabloid journalist, in the Fellini masterpiece La Dolce Vita (1960).

“In Polanski’s psychological thriller Repulsion (1965), she portrayed the older sister of Catherine Deneuve’s disturbed Carol Ledoux.”

Yvonne Furneaux’s last on screen performance was believed to have been in 1984’s Frankenstein’s Great Aunt Tillie, Yvonne played the titular role. After starring in Polanski’s Repulsion, she only appeared in four more films.