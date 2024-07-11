Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shelley Duvall, an actress known for her roles in seven Robert Altman films and for evading Jack Nicholson's axe in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, has died aged 75.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall died in her sleep from complications of diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas, as confirmed by Dan Gilroy, her life partner since 1989 to the outlet. Gilroy said: “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.

Born on July 7, 1949, in Houston, Texas, Duvall initially studied to become a nutritionist. However, her life took a dramatic turn when she was discovered by a talent scout while attending a party. This encounter led to her debut in Robert Altman's film Brewster McCloud (1970), marking the beginning of a collaboration with the director.

Following her starling performances in Altman’s films, she then appeared in McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971), Thieves Like Us (1974), Nashville (1975), and 3 Women (1977), among others. Her role in 3 Women earned her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, a testament to her talent and dedication to her craft.

One of Duvall’s most iconic roles came in 1980 when she starred as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Her portrayal of a wife and mother tormented by her husband, played by Jack Nicholson, remains one of the most memorable performances in horror cinema.

In addition to her acting, Duvall founded Think Entertainment, a production company that created the acclaimed series Faerie Tale Theatre, which featured star-studded adaptations of classic fairy tales. This venture earned her two Emmy Award nominations and gained her reputation as an innovative creator.

Despite her professional success, Duvall faced personal challenges. She struggled with mental health issues, which became public in a 2016 episode of Dr Phil. In the episode, she candidly said: “I am very sick. I need help.”