Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ayres Sasaki, a 35-year-old Brazilian musician has died instantly after he was electrocuted during a live performance on Saturday, July 13, in Salinópolis, Pará, Brazil.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported by Billboard Brazil, the musician died almost instantly after suffering an electric shock while hugging a soaking-wet fan during his performance on stage at the Solar Hotel.

Police are investigating incident, with the venue where he was performing releasing a statement expressing their condolences following the tragic event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message translated from Portuguese, says: “Hotel Solar deeply regrets the loss of its beloved Ayres Sasaki. Since yesterday, we are entirely dedicated to providing support to their family and taking care of necessary measures.”

It continues: “We are in direct contact with your family, offering all the necessary support at this difficult time. We reiterate our commitment to collaborate fully with the competent authorities for the due clarifications. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and Ayres Sasaki’s friends at this difficult time.”

It is not know why the fan was wet, but according to the Police, witnesses have shared shared statements about the incident. The local authorities have also released a statement, shared on Istoé Gente, it reads: “The Civil Police informs that the death of Ayres Augusto Sasaki Matos is being investigated by the Salinópolis Police Station. Witnesses are being heard and expert reports have been requested to assist the investigations.”

Sasaki’s widow Mariana Sasaki, who he married in October just last year has also reportedly paid tribute to her late husband on Instagram Stories, writing: “I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer during this difficult time that we are going through. It is not up to us to understand God’s plans, but it is certain that His will is always good, perfect and pleasing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I ask that you continue to pray. Our sustenance will come through God, prayers, friends and family. I haven’t been able to read all the messages yet, but as I feel better, I will respond to each one. Thank you.”

Fans have also paid tributes on his final Instagram post in December 2023, with one user commenting: “May you rest in peace. Gone way too soon. So tragic. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends.”